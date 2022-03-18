Man with 'explosive' around neck charged, attempted robbery

article

A Milwaukee man was charged Friday with allegedly trying to rob a currency exchange on 25th and Wisconsin earlier this week. He claimed he had an explosive around his neck.

Arveon Brown, 19, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, threat of force.

According to the complaint, Brown entered Community Financial Services Center and told a cashier to "put the money in the bag." Another cashier heard Brown say he had an explosive wrapped around his neck and pressed the "panic button" to call the police.

Police recovered a piece of paper that was given to the teller. It said, "C-4 Explosive fill bag or whole bank blows up."

Brown was taken into custody with the device still around his neck.

The Milwaukee Police Hazardous Device Unit was called to the scene to remove the device.

He made his initial appearance in court Friday. If convicted, Brown could face up to 20 years in prison and be fined more than $50,000.

