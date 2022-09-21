Man wanted, Milwaukee armed robbery near 76th and Good Hope

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Sept. 7 near 76th and Good Hope.

The crime happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Police described the man as Black, between the ages of 25 and 30, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

According to police, he entered a business, implied he had a gun, and demanded money. After getting the money, he took off on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.