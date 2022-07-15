Man wanted in Brookfield T-Mobile retail theft

article

Brookfield police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for stealing a Bluetooth speaker from a T-Mobile Store on July 9.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'8-5'10, with a medium build, wearing a black baseball cap, white shirt, cream-colored jeans, and grey shoes with red details.

The suspect stole a JBL Xtreme 2 speaker.

Anybody with information regarding this case, please advise Officer Stommes at the City of Brookfield Police Department.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.