A 33-year-old Kenosha man was rescued from inside a burning car in Kenosha on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Flames and smoke trapped a man in his car; the response time of when the call came in and how he got out was under five minutes.

Pleasant Prairie officer Austin Kopera was on the move as flames and smoke from the vehicle filled the air.

"There was a lot of urgency," said Kopera.

Kopera found out there was a 33-year-old Kenosha man trapped inside the car. Kopera said getting the man out safely was not a one-person job.

Man trapped in burning car; officer, good Samaritans take action

Tire marks, and burnt grass show the aftermath of where a man hit a tree in a neighbor's front yard. Four to five strangers got out of their car to help.

"It was a community effort," said Kenosha resident Stephanie Modory.

Modory is one of the rescuers, who has a background in nursing.

"Your flight or fight kicks in," Modory said. "You were just there."

Police said the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m.; the man was out of the car in four minutes.

Police said the man lost control of his car, swerved off the road, and hit a tree. No other cars were involved in the crash. Kopera said the man had minor injuries.

"So for him to be trapped like that, you would expect a lot worse injuries," said Kopera.

He said the quick actions of the community saved this man's life.

"I couldn’t have done it by myself," said Kopera.

"There’s some good people willing to risk their lives for another human being," said Modory.