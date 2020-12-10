Man to set record for pushups, raising money for 1st responders

A Wisconsin man is on his way to set a new world record for pushups. He's not doing it for recognition though, he's doing it to raise money for first responders.

"It’s not only taxing physically but it’s also taxing mentally," said Nate Carroll.

Nate Carroll is doing 4,100 pushups a day.

"The goal is 1.5 million pushups for 1.5 million dollars," said Carroll.

Wisconsin man Nate Carroll works to set world pushups record.

In 365 days, he'll set a new world record but it's not about the recognition for Carroll.

Advertisement

"The main reason I’m doing this, the only reason I’m doing this, is to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It is a foundation out of New York that pays off the mortgages of fallen first responders or catastrophically injured vets or gold star families," said Carroll.

Wisconsin man Nate Carroll works to set world pushups record.

Carroll served in the Marine Corps, he understands the sacrifice first responders make.

"They put their life on the line to protect us and protect property. And any inconvenience I have as a result of doing pushups is pretty small in comparison," said Carroll.

Wisconsin man Nate Carroll works to set world pushups record.

Pushups are just part of the challenge. Carroll also hopes to raise $1.5 million for the foundation.

"It’s not about Nate. It’s not about anything to do with me, it’s about supporting our first responders," said Carroll.

Carroll is well on his way to achieving his pushup goal.

Wisconsin man Nate Carroll works to set world pushups record.

"So I’m at about 575,000 today. So I’m about a little over halfway there," said Carroll.

And over $32,000 in donations. Carroll has until June 13, 2021, to finish.

"Which is my birthday, so that will be a nice birthday present to me and on my birthday I hope I can deliver $1.5 million to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation," said Carroll.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Until then, he will keep pushing.

"There’s probably going to be people who don’t believe it’s possible but if you live with integrity then that’s what I go by and I do my best to verify as many as I can," said Carroll.

If you want to follow along as Nate finishes his pushup challenge, you can follow his YouTube and Instagram channels. If you'd like to donate to Nate's pushup challenge, CLICK HERE.