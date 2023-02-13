Man stabbed multiple times near Wright and Buffum in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 near Wright and Buffum. It happened around 10:55 a.m.

The victim is a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee. Police say the known suspect confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.