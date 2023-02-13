Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed multiple times near Wright and Buffum in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Wright and Buffum stabbing, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 near Wright and Buffum. It happened around 10:55 a.m. 

The victim is a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee. Police say the known suspect confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No arrests have been made. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 