Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed in Walworth County, arrest made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:46PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

TOWN OF LYONS, Wis. - A man, 28, was found with multiple stab wounds in a Walworth County driveway Monday morning, Feb. 14 after a hang-up 911 call.

Deputies and police responded to the home on Barry Drive in the Town of Lyons around 6:30 a.m. after a 911 call requesting an ambulance, after which the caller hung up.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his torso, listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office through Walworth County Crime Stoppers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine quintuple shooting, suspect dead

The suspect in a shooting that left five people injured in Racine early Sunday turned the gun on himself as officers approached, police said.

Milwaukee woman accused, fatal stabbing on city's south side
article

Milwaukee woman accused, fatal stabbing on city's south side

A Milwaukee woman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man on the city's south side.

Milwaukee man shot during argument near 18th and Greenfield
article

Milwaukee man shot during argument near 18th and Greenfield

A Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon near 18th and Greenfield.