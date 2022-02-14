Man stabbed in Walworth County, arrest made

A man, 28, was found with multiple stab wounds in a Walworth County driveway Monday morning, Feb. 14 after a hang-up 911 call.

Deputies and police responded to the home on Barry Drive in the Town of Lyons around 6:30 a.m. after a 911 call requesting an ambulance, after which the caller hung up.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his torso, listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office through Walworth County Crime Stoppers.

