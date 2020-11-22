Man sought in theft of gas, food from Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police on Sunday, Nov. 22 shared a crystal clear surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with a theft at Kwik Trip earlier that morning.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. at the store on Silver Spring Drive.
Police said the man pumped gas without paying and stole several food items inside the store.
According to police, he appears to be in his 20s, wearing a brown Carhart knit cap, a black winter coat and black cargo pants. He had a thin build, brown hair and possibly a thin goatee. He's believed to be around 5'8" tall.
He fled in a silver Ford Fusion with possible stolen truck plates: RK5373.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.