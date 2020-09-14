Man sought for firing shots toward business at 5th and Bruce; man hurt

article

Milwaukee police on Monday, Sept. 14 asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday near 5th Street and Bruce Street.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m., shots were fired from a vehicle toward a business, and the victim, a 32-year-old man, was struck while standing outside.

Police described the shooter as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 40 and 50, standing 6' tall, weighing 240 pounds, bald with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black suit jacket, blue dress shirt with a white shirt underneath, tan pants and a face mask. He was armed with a handgun.

His vehicle was described as a black SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.