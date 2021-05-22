Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night, May 21 near 17th and Ring. It happened at approximately 7 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 31-year old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.   

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

