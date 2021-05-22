Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night, May 21 near 17th and Ring. It happened at approximately 7 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 31-year old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.