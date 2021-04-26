Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, wounded during robbery in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought

Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 25 near 18th and Scott. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 52-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report: Boy who died in house fire could not escape due to locked door
slideshow

Report: Boy who died in house fire could not escape due to locked door

A report that indicates a 10-year-old boy who died in a house fire near 118th and Florist could not escape due to a rear storm door in the home being locked.

Police: Man shot, wounded during road rage incident in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: Man shot, wounded during road rage incident in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 25 at approximately 4:03 p.m. near 19th Place and Courtland Avenue. 

Thousands volunteer to clean up Milwaukee River

Every spring, Milwaukee Riverkeeper gathers thousands of volunteers to clean up trash along the Milwaukee River.