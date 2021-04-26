Man shot, wounded during robbery in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 25 near 18th and Scott. It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 52-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.