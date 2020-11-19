Man shot while walking to parked vehicle in Brookfield, 1 in custody

article

A 78-year-old Greendale man was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 19 following a shooting in Brookfield on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The shooting happened near Burleigh and Lilly shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to the area for reports of a 52-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head after being confronted by an armed suspect while walking to his parked vehicle.

According to witness statements and evidence collected on the scene, three rounds were fired at the victim and his vehicle.

After firing his weapon, the suspect fled the scene on foot and was observed entering a parked, light-colored sedan.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified through video surveillance and the identification of the shooter was determined.

Shooting near Burleigh and Lilly in Brookfield

The suspect is a 78-year-old man from Greendale and is believed to have had prior business dealings with the victim.

The suspect was located and taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 19. Upon completion of the investigation, the City of Brookfield Police Department will be presenting attempted homicide charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

Police say the victim is currently being treated in an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.