Man shot while driving near 13th and Concordia

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was hurt when shots were fired at him while he was driving near 13th Street and Concordia Avenue Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9.

Police said after the victim was shot shortly before 4 p.m., he crashed unto an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.