Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan

A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4.

Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.