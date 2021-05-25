Man shot in West Allis, 2 arrested

article

A man was shot at a home in West Allis and two people were later arrested.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 near 60th and Burnham. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police said an initial investigation revealed the shooting was the result of an altercation between people who know each other. Investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and police said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-302-8000.