Man shot entering home near 89th and Stark; 3 arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 89th and Stark on the city's northwest side around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot as he entered the residence of a 33-year-old man. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Two 17-year-olds were also arrested in this case.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

