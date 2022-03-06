Expand / Collapse search

Man shot entering home near 89th and Stark; 3 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 89th and Stark on the city's northwest side around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5. 

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot as he entered the residence of a 33-year-old man. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. 

Two 17-year-olds were also arrested in this case. 

 Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

