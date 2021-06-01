Man shot by Milwaukee police identified by medical examiner

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, June 1 identified the man fatally shot by police near 29th and Cleveland in Milwaukee Sunday, May 30 after refusing to drop a gun. He is 49-year-old Roberto Zielinski.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers heard shots and observed an armed individual on the front porch. The individual ran to the rear porch and fired several more shots. Officers encountered the subject who refused several verbal commands to drop his gun," Milwaukee Police Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Officer shoots, killed armed man near 29th and Cleveland

Police say an officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. He sustained fatal injuries.

No other officers returned fire and no one else was injured as a result.

The officer, a 47-year-old man with six years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department, is on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

That investigation is led by the Waukesha Police Department.