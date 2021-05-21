Man seriously injured in stabbing, woman arrested: police
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday, May 20 at approximately 9:17 p.m. near 2nd and Concordia.
According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim during a domestic argument. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect, a 24-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was arrested.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Advertisement