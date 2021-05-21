Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured in stabbing, woman arrested: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday, May 20 at approximately 9:17 p.m. near 2nd and Concordia. 

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim during a domestic argument. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. 

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

The suspect, a 24-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was arrested. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  

Pursuit after Kenosha murder

An argument over spilled water between two brothers, with one kicking the other out of a Kenosha apartment, is what prosecutors say led up to another argument hours later that ended with a third man being shot and killed inside the very same apartment.