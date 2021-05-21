Man seriously injured in stabbing, woman arrested: police

article

Milwaukee Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday, May 20 at approximately 9:17 p.m. near 2nd and Concordia.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim during a domestic argument. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 24-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.