Man seriously injured in Milwaukee rollover crash

A 38-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as the result of a rollover crash on Milwaukee's north side early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22.

Police said the crash happened near Sherman and Center around 3:30 a.m. The vehicle struck "numerous" street lights and the side of a residence.

The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest upside down. Police said the 38-year-old, who was the driver, was ejected and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.