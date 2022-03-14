Man sentenced, 2 years prison for shooting after Bucks won NBA title

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Montavist Mckeown on Monday, March 14 to two years prison plus another four years of extended supervision for an incident that happened not long after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship in July 2021.

Mckeown pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, gunfire broke out around 12:40 a.m., not long after the Bucks won the NBA championship. Multiple officers responded to the area where the gunshots were heard. One officer was pointed to Mckeown. Another officer identified Mckeown "as a person who had shot a firearm into the air. Officers reported that as the defendant had shot the firearm, hundreds of Bucks patrons began fleeing the scene in apparent fear," the complaint said.

The complaint said one officer ordered Mckeown to "get on the ground" multiple times -- he eventually complied.

Mckeown was handcuffed and "found to have a semi-automatic handgun concealed in his clothing. It was a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun with multiple rounds missing," the complaint said.