Man seen with gun at UWM library arrested off-campus

A man who was seen with a gun at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Golda Meir Library was arrested off-campus Thursday, March 16, police said.

Police said a student in the library saw the man take the gun out of a bag and load it before leaving the library. The student told library staff, who called police.

UWM police used surveillance to track the man down, and he was arrested without incident.

Charges were filed on Monday.

UWM police statement

"Your safety is our first and highest priority. Because the man was off campus by the time police were notified, and the incident was resolved within minutes of that notification, UWM did not issue a RAVE alert or a campuswide communication. On Friday morning, library leadership sent an email to library staff summarizing the incident and thanking them for their assistance.

Although this case ended without incident, we understand that some people are disappointed with how we communicated the details about this situation and the lack of a campuswide message. We want to be responsive to those concerns in the future.

Our campus deserves clear, honest and timely communication about issues impacting campus safety. Worries about gun violence are something we all live with every day. Students, faculty and staff must know they can trust UWM and UWM Police to keep everyone safe and informed. We will continue this conversation with the campus community in the coming weeks."