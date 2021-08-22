Man life-flighted after motorcycle crash in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Oakwood Manor neighborhood in the Village of Richfield for a report of a motorcycle crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Upon first responders' arrival, the motorcycle operator and sole occupant, a male in his late 20’s from Richfield, was found to have severe lacerations to his legs and head but was conscious. Richfield Fire subsequently requested Flight for Life to respond to the scene. The patient was conveyed by Flight for Life to Froedtert Wauwatosa and is considered in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation reveals that the operator had been working on the motorcycle throughout the day and had been test driving it in the neighborhood. It is believed that mechanical failure may have been a contributing factor in this crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android