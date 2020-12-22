Man in serious condition after shooting in Racine, 1 in custody

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22 in connection with a shooting in Racine. The shooting left one man in serious condition.

According to Racine police, on Dec. 21 around 10:20 p.m. officers responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a shooting victim. It was determined the adult male victim was shot near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Albert Street in Racine.

The victim was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance and later transported to Froedtert Hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a 20-year-old man was taken into custody by the RAPD Swat team.

There are currently no further updates on the victim’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.