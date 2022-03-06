Man fatally shot in Racine, vigil honors his life

Members of the community gathered Sunday, March 6 to remember a life lost to gun violence in Racine.

Demond Hicks, 36, was shot near 16th and Cleveland early on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. and found Hicks laying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.