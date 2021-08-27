Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police identified by medical examiner

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released on Friday, Aug. 27 the identity of the man who was fatally shot by police near Sherman Park on Thursday evening. He is 33-year-old Earl Lawhorn. Lawhorn's family shared the picture below.

Earl Lawhorn

According to MPD, officers spotted a reckless driver near 39th and North around 6:50 p.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit stopped near 41st and Hadley when the suspect's vehicle crashed. The suspect then fled on foot, police said, and officers followed.

Police said Lawhorn had a gun, which was later located, and refused to drop it after several commands from officers. Two officers then fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him.

Man fatally shot by police near 41st and Hadley, Milwaukee

Lawhorn suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

This is a developing story.