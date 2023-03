article

A man lying on I-43, apparently under the influence of drugs, shut down the northbound freeway near Lapham Boulevard Thursday night, March 2, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff's office, the man in his 30s was unconscious in the roadway.

Four doses of Narcan were administered, and he regained consciousness.

This happened shortly before 10 p.m.