A man was detained by sheriff's officials after he "jumped into" the elephant exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo Wednesday afternoon, April 7.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the man wanted to "impress his daughter."

He had been warned that that area was restricted, the MCSO said.

No injuries were reported.