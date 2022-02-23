Man dead at Milwaukee police station, medical examiner says

A man died at the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 police station near MLK and Locust Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, hours after his arrest during a traffic stop.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 20-year-man arrested during a traffic stop near 23rd and Capitol early Wednesday was found to have a warrant.

The man was arrested, and Norman said suspected illegal drugs were recovered.

The 20-year-old was taken to MPD's District 5 station and booked, and shortly before 6 p.m., he was found to be in need of medical treatment by a booking officer. Norman noted that multiple cell checks were conducted before this.

Life-saving measures were performed by police and fire officials, but the man was pronounced dead.

Three MPD officers have been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, led by Waukesha police.

