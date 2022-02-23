Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Man dead at Milwaukee police station, medical examiner says

By f and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:26PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Man dead at Milwaukee police station, medical examiner says

A man died at the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 police station near MLK and Locust Wednesday evening, hours after his arrest during a traffic stop.

MILWAUKEE - A man died at the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 police station near MLK and Locust Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, hours after his arrest during a traffic stop.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 20-year-man arrested during a traffic stop near 23rd and Capitol early Wednesday was found to have a warrant.

The man was arrested, and Norman said suspected illegal drugs were recovered.

The 20-year-old was taken to MPD's District 5 station and booked, and shortly before 6 p.m., he was found to be in need of medical treatment by a booking officer. Norman noted that multiple cell checks were conducted before this.

Man dead at Milwaukee police station, Chief Norman offers details

A man died at the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 police station near MLK and Locust Wednesday evening, hours after his arrest during a traffic stop.

Life-saving measures were performed by police and fire officials, but the man was pronounced dead.

Three MPD officers have been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, led by Waukesha police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sheboygan garage burglaries, arrests made: police
article

Sheboygan garage burglaries, arrests made: police

The Sheboygan Police Department said it has made arrests in connection to a series of garage burglaries that have taken place over the past few months.

Organized retail theft; Wisconsin group taking action
article

Organized retail theft; Wisconsin group taking action

Organized retail thefts are increasing across Wisconsin, and law enforcement and businesses are fed up – working together to stop the crime.