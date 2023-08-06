Man critically missing, last seen near 56th and Locust
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Robert Gray.
Officials said Gray was last seen near 56th and Locust on Saturday, Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.
Gray is described as a White man 6’1" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.