Man critically injured in shooting, woman arrested

A Milwaukee man is in critical condition following a shooting near 75th and Stark around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police have a 20-year-old-Milwaukee-women in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android