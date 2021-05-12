Man charged in boy’s death; child accidentally shot himself, police say

article

A 26-year-old Menasha man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old Milwaukee boy. The accused is Devon Armour – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide, as a habitual criminal repeater

Possession of a firearm by a felon, as a habitual criminal repeater

Bail jumping (felony), as a habitual criminal repeater (two counts)

Three-year-old Cire Walker was killed in a shooting Saturday night, May 8 near 32nd Street and Michigan Street shortly after 10 p.m. Police said the child obtained a firearm and accidentally shot himself, succumbing to his injuries.

Shooting investigation near 32nd and Michigan, Milwaukee

A witness inside the home told police he "heard a 'pop' following up by multiple people screaming." The witness told police "he observed Devon Armour holding his head in his hands and exclaiming, '(Expletive), what do I do," the complaint says.

Investigators interviewed Armour on May 9., who "did admit to purchasing a 9mmm pistol with a laser sight four days prior to May 8," the criminal complaint says. He also admitted to bringing the gun into the residence at 32nd and Michigan.

The complaint says Armour told police "he was present...for approximately 45 minutes prior to (the child) accessing the gun." Armour also admitted to fleeing the scene. The complaint says he "confirmed that he removed the gun from the scene and place the gun in the trunk" of a car.

Armour is expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court this week.

Gun locks are simple to use and inexpensive. Many communities offer them free of charge.

To find out how to get a gun lock for free, contact the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention at 414-286-8553.