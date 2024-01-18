Man attempts to set himself on fire; Fond du Lac police respond

article

A 40-year-old Outagamie County man attempted to set himself on fire, Fond du Lac police said.

The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the individual pouring gasoline on himself around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, near Peters and Johnson.

Police said officers located the man standing near a puddle of what was believed to be gasoline. He started a fire, which spread to his lower extremities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An officer grabbed the man by his arm and pulled him into a nearby snowbank. The officer then threw snow on the man and extinguished the fire.

Police said Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue treated the male for injuries and he was taken to the hospital and treated for burn injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The city's community response social worker responded to the hospital and connected the man to support and services.