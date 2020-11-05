Man arrested, led deputies on multiple Dodge County pursuits

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Dodge County on Thursday, Nov. 5 for an outstanding federal warrant and other incidents after leading authorities on four pursuits.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Justin Carter-Smith led law enforcement on multiple pursuits between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The series of incidents began around 2:20 p.m. when the Dodge County Sheriff's Office got word of a theft in the City of Columbus. Minutes later, a Beaver Dam Police Officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on US-151.

The suspect vehicle fled and police and sheriff's deputies engaged in a pursuit, but it was called off due to speed. The vehicle had left Beaver Dam on WIS-33.

Around 2:45 p.m., a Fox Lake Police Officer spotted the suspect vehicle and engaged a pursuit. Again, the suspect vehicle fled and law enforcement engaged in a pursuit before calling it off due to speed.

The suspect vehicle was then spotted entering Waupun around 2:50 p.m. on WIS-68. Sheriff's deputies and Waupun police engaged in a pursuit. The suspect vehicle eventually struck a curb, disabling it due to damage. The driver, Carter-Smith, fled and foot and was taken into custody. A passenger was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff's officials said Carter-Smith was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The passenger was released and had no charges brought by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.