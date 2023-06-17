Man arrested for OWI on I-94 in Racine County

article

Andre Lewis, 48 , from Racine, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a child in the vehicle on Saturday, June 17.

A trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 NB at Hwy 11 in Racine. The trooper noticed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and slurred speech. A standardized field sobriety test was taken, and the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16.

Officials said a warrant was obtained for a legal blood draw. The driver and child were then released to a responsible party.