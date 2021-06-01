Man arrested for child porn, drugs in Racine County

article

A 40-year-old man from the Village of Caledonia was arrested on Thursday, May 27 for possession of child pornography and drugs.

According to authorities, on May 27 investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a search warrant for Possession of Child Pornography at a residence on Marwood Court in the Village of Caledonia.

During the search of the residence, investigators located numerous computers and computer storage devices in a locked office. Anabolic steroids, cocaine, and prescription drugs not belonging to Vanderbloomen were also located within the home.

After an extensive search of the residence, investigators located a hidden laptop and cell phone within the attic’s insulation. A forensic examination of the electronic devices yielded a large quantity of child pornography in Vanderbloomen’s possession.

Investigators took Donald Vanderbloomen into custody at his residence.

Vanderbloomen was transported to the Racine County Jail and the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Possession of Child Pornography (10 counts)

Possession/Illegally Obtain Prescription (3 counts)

Manufacture/Delivery Non-Narcotics

Possession of a Schedule III Anabolic Steroid (4 counts)

Manufacture/Delivery Cocaine