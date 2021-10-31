Man arrested for 5th OWI in Delafield

A 41-year-old Friesland man was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for operating while intoxicated, his 5th offense. It happened on eastbound I-94 near Highway 83 in Delafield.

A Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported for erratic driving. The Trooper observed signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted.

The Trooper determined the driver, Benjamin Winter, was under the influence and he was arrested. An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, and the subject was turned over to the Waukesha County Jail without incident.

The driver has been charged with felony OWI 5th offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

