Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for 5th OWI in Delafield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A 41-year-old Friesland man was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for operating while intoxicated, his 5th offense. It happened on eastbound I-94 near Highway 83 in Delafield.

A Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported for erratic driving. The Trooper observed signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. 

The Trooper determined the driver, Benjamin Winter, was under the influence and he was arrested. An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, and the subject was turned over to the Waukesha County Jail without incident. 

The driver has been charged with felony OWI 5th offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

I-794 ramp fatal crash; vehicle struck bridge pillar, catches fire
article

I-794 ramp fatal crash; vehicle struck bridge pillar, catches fire

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning, Oct. 30 at the bottom of the east I-794 off-ramp to Jackson Street and Van Buren Street.

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 2 injured
article

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 2 injured

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 55th and Fond du Lac around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.