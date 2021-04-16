Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after setting clothes on fire during argument with wife

WATERFORD, Wis. - A Waterford man was taken into custody Thursday night, April 15 following a house fire. Officials say the man set a basket of his wife's clothes on fire during an argument -- which caused the carpet and bedroom door to catch fire. 

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Water Street and Braewood Drive in the Village of Waterford around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire. The complainant stated the house was on fire in the bathroom and the bedroom.

Once deputies and Waterford Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, it was determined all occupants were out of the residence. It was found that a man, his wife, and two children, ages 12 and 17, were inside the residence when the fire started.

When deputies asked the man how the fire started, he stated that after an argument with his wife, he started a basket of her clothes on fire. The fire was started in their bedroom, which caused the carpet and bedroom door to catch fire.

Based on the statements by the husband, and evidence collected at the scene, he was taken into custody and held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

  • 4 counts 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Arson of a building
  • Arson of property other than a building
  • Felony Criminal Damage to Property
  • Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Abuse Related)
