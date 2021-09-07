Man accused of striking officer at Milwaukee VA

A Milwaukee man faces a charge of forcible assault on a federal officer with a dangerous instrument. The accused is Jeffrey Camlin.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee VA police officer was dispatched on the morning of Sept. 2 to a "vehicle that was reportedly unoccupied, with the hazard lights on and the trunk open and running. The vehicle was parked on the VA Grounds" in Milwaukee.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he confirmed the vehicle was running -- and shut the vehicle off. A check of the vehicle's license showed it being registered to the defendant. The complaint says based on prior knowledge, the officer was aware that Camlin had been at the VA Hospital's Emergency Department on Aug. 28 -- for mental health issues. Camlin was released on his own recognizance that day, the complaint says.

A few minutes later, the complaint says a VA police dispatcher received a phone call from a VA employee who "reported that a suspicious male subject was asking for money" and heading back to his vehicle. Moments later, the officer came in contact with Camlin. The officer returned Camlin's key to him. The complaint says "Camlin, who had been calm prior to this time then became upset and accused (the officer) of having taken his vehicle's key fob." The complaint says Camlin became "extremely agitated," came "towards (the officer) in an aggressive manner," and struck the officer in the head. The "force of the strike was powerful enough to knock the helmet off (the officer's) head and create a dent in the helmet," the complaint says. The officer attempted to take Camlin into custody -- and was later assisted by two other officers who arrived on the scene. Camlin was taken into custody without injury.

The officer suffered "lacerations to both knees, his right shin, right elbow, the back of his right hand and complained of pain on the left side of his head which is where he was struck by Camlin," the complaint says. The officer was treated at the VA Hospital's Emergency Room.

