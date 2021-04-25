Man accused of killing mother, sister in Allen caught while trying to board flight to San Francisco

article

Allen police were able to track down a man accused of killing his mother and sister while he was waiting to board a flight to San Francisco.

Burak Hezar was arrested at DFW Airport Saturday after police said he killed his mother and sister at an Allen home hours earlier.

Police began investigating after getting a call just before 9:15 a.m. about "a disturbance with weapons" at a home in the 1800 block Nueces Drive, near Custer Road and McDermott, west of Highway 75.

Responding officers found the bodies of two females, believed to be Hezar’s mother and sister.

Investigators determined Hezar was responsible for the double homicide.

Allen police then began to search for Hezar, and DFW Airport police helped them locate him at the airport as he was waiting to board a flight to San Francisco.