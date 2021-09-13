Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing grandson pleads not guilty

Andrez Martina

MILWAUKEE - The man accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson pleaded not guilty on Monday, Sept. 13 to charges against him. 

Andrez Martina appeared in court virtually on Monday. 

He is accused of killing Andre Smith two weeks ago. The 53-year-old man allegedly beat Smith with a sledgehammer after accusing the boy of taking money from his wallet. 

Martina is due back in court for a hearing on Oct. 4. 

