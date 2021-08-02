Man accused of firing shots into air after Bucks championship

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for an incident that happened not long after the Bucks won the NBA championship. The accused is Montavist Mckeown – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, gunfire broke out around 12:40 p.m. not long after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship. Multiple officers responded to the area where the gunshots were heard. One officer was pointed to Mckeown. Another officer identified Mckeown "as a person who had shot a firearm into the air. Officers reported that as the defendant had shot the firearm, hundreds of Bucks patrons began fleeing the scene in apparent fear," the complaint says.

The complaint says one officer ordered Mckeown to "get on the ground" multiple times -- he eventually complied. Mckeown was handcuffed and "found to have a semi-automatic handgun concealed in his clothing. It was a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun with multiple rounds missing," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Mckeown made his initial appearance in court on July 24. Cash bond was set at $7,500. Mckeown is due in court on Aug. 3 for a preliminary hearing.