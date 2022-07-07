Make math fun and avoid the 'summer slide'
MILWAUKEE - Are you looking for ways to keep learning fresh, fun, and challenging this summer? Toy expert, Erika Cardamone, shares several learning games that will help avoid the dreaded ‘summer slide.’
- Trivia Challenge! Geography, Animal and Science by MindWare, 7+ ($27.95)
- MathLink® Cubes Numberblocks 11–20 Activity Set by hand2mind, 3+ ($34.99)
- Smart Sparks, Grades 3, 4, and 5 by MindWare, 8+ ($19.99)
- Chalk-A-Word by SimplyFun, 8+ ($25)
- Triangle Math Flashcards Bundle by Think Tank Scholar, ages 5-11 ($29.99)