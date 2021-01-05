Make dinner in a flash! The Cooking Mom shares one-skillet recipe

Make dinner for the family in a flash! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a one-skillet recipe.

Ham, Swiss and Pasta Skillet

Ingredients:

2 cans (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup

1 package (10 ounces) frozen broccoli cuts, thawed

2 cups milk

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups diced ham

1 box (16 ounces) shell-shaped pasta, cooked al dente

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Directions:

Heat soup, milk, mustard and wine together in a large skillet. Bring to a simmer, and whisk until smooth.

Stir in broccoli, ham and pasta. Heat until warm. If too thick, add more milk.

Top with cheese. Cover skillet to melt. Serve right away with parsley on top.