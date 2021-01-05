Expand / Collapse search

Make dinner in a flash! The Cooking Mom shares one-skillet recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a one-skillet recipe.&nbsp;

Make dinner for the family in a flash! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a one-skillet recipe. 

Ham, Swiss and Pasta Skillet 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup
  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen broccoli cuts, thawed
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 cups diced ham
  • 1 box (16 ounces) shell-shaped pasta, cooked al dente
  • 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Directions:

Heat soup, milk, mustard and wine together in a large skillet. Bring to a simmer, and whisk until smooth.

Stir in broccoli, ham and pasta. Heat until warm. If too thick, add more milk.

Top with cheese. Cover skillet to melt. Serve right away with parsley on top.