Make-A-Wish Wisconsin 'Yacht Blast for Kids' fundraiser

Setting sail to help make wishes come true, Make-a-Wish children and their families got to ride on a yacht on Lake Michigan Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of the "Yacht Blast for Kids" fundraiser.

Afterward, there was a party on shore filled with fun, food and raffles.

Generous Milwaukee-area boat owners have been taking more than 40 Make-A-Wish families out on their yachts each year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Just knowing that because they went through something so traumatic, and they had to put their life on hold, we have events like these to make them look forward to the future and know that they are in a good place to be able to enjoy life again," said an organizer.

Since this event began back in 2009, "Yacht Blast for Kids" has granted more than 230 wishes for deserving Make-A-Wish kids through Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.



