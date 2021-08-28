Expand / Collapse search

Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes in Franklin raises funds

The Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes in Franklin brought supporters together to raise money for and help every kid's wishes come true.

FRANKLIN, Wis - Granting wishes one step at a time, the Walk for Wishes on Saturday morning, Aug. 28 brought Make-A-Wish Wisconsin supporters together –  raising money to help every kid's wishes come true.

"It not only celebrates all the wishes that have been granted, it is also a super great way to raise funds to grant new wishes," said Makayla McGinnis, Walk for Wishes committee member.

The walk has always been one of Make-A-Wish’s biggest fundraising events.

"Walk for Wishes is how I got involved over 28 years ago with Make-A-Wish just as a volunteer," said Patti Gorsky, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. "To be able to come full circle and be able to run the foundation and be involved in Walk for Wishes…this is my baby."

Right now, primarily due to some travel restrictions, more than 500 kids in Wisconsin are still waiting for their wishes to be granted.

It's events like Walk for Wishes that help Make-A-Wish move that much closer to granting those wishes.

"It's been a really challenging couple of years for everybody I know, but we’re still able to grant lots of wishes because people have stuck by these kids and have wanted to make a difference," said Gorsky.

And for wish kids like Justin Komp, his wish to go to the Pro Bowl is what helped him fight to get healthy – making the wishes really important for every kid and their families.

"I was on a device to help my heart pump, and after the transplant, it helped me look forward to it. Like alright, this is the goal I have to work up to. How can I get healthy to fulfill it?" said Komp.

Justin Komp

There are always Make-A-Wish events going on and ways to be a part of granting wishes.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, visit their website.

