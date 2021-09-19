Make-A-Wish Milwaukee Yacht Club fundraiser aims to grant more wishes

Thirty-one "Make-A-Wish" families got to spend some time Sunday, Sept. 19 cruising around Milwaukee's lakefront in style on a huge yacht, and all that fun will help make more wishes come true.

The "Make-A-Wish" fundraiser was more than just a good time for the kids of the Hernandez family and others.

"It’s for families who have been involved with Make-A-Wish, and our family was involved with Make-A-Wish because of Talia and she had cancer in 2019," said Heidi Hernandez, mother.

The "Make-A-Wish" families got their own captain and yacht courtesy of the Milwaukee Yacht Club, hosting the event.

"It’s rewarding in the sense that we’ve raised this year $1.5 million and 243 wishes," said Robert Prah, Milwaukee Yacht Club. "It’s nice when you see their smiles, and you see them enjoying the water and they’re out on the bow or they’re just sitting there eating candy."

For those with "Make-A-Wish," it brings smiles to see these kids having fun, but the event also raises money to help them grant more wishes.

"It is a combination of a wish enhancement experience and fundraising to make more wishes come true," said Forrest Doolen, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. "It really does take a whole big group of people to make those wishes come true."

"We’re just very grateful for organizations who think about families," said Heidi Hernandez.

