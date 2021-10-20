Expand / Collapse search

Major Harris search: Family seeks help; arrests in Muenzenburger homicide

Major Harris still missing, arrests in mother's homicide

The family of 3-year-old Major Harris spoke Wednesday about the search for the boy who is at the center of an Amber Alert as police announced arrests in the boy's mother's homicide.

MILWAUKEE - The family of 3-year-old Major Harris spoke outside of the Milwaukee Police Administration Building on Wednesday, Oct. 20 about the search for the boy who is at the center of an Amber Alert. 

"It's been too long. It's just been too long. It's been too long, and I'm afraid," said Carlton Harris Jr., Major's father. "I thank the City of Milwaukee for the people who have helped me, who have been helping me search diligently. But at the same time, so much time has passed. I'm getting angry. I'm getting upset and tired of being humble about my son. I'm beggin y'all, please, if you know anything at all about my son and his whereabouts, please contact me and contact my family."

Family of Major Harris speaks about the search for the 3-year-old boy

The family of 3-year-old Major Harris spoke outside of the Milwaukee Police Administration Building on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to talk about the search for the boy who is at the center of an Amber Alert.

Harris Jr. expressed frustration with the Milwaukee Police Department – indicating he has not seen dogs involved in the search and that nobody has been searching bodies of water.

"I'm not understanding that. How do you look for somebody and you not search lakes and stuff like that? It's a 3-year-old little boy. I'm not understanding any of this," Harris Jr. said.

Major Harris

Major Harris

"We’ve hit a dead end – a brick wall. Just please bring Major home safely," said Danielle Harris, Carlton Harris’ cousin.

Investigators say Major Harris was last seen on Oct. 9 when he came to town with his mother, Mallery Muezenberger, from the La Crosse area. Police believe she was killed by Jaheem Clark – before Clark died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say they have made several arrests in connection to the homicide of Muenzenberger. However, they do not have any arrests regarding Major Harris.

Jaheem Clark

Jaheem Clark

On Monday, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle being sought by police in this case was seen parked outside of a laundromat near Sherman and Villard. The SUV was towed away. 

Investigators on Tuesday indicated that SUV belonged to Muenzenberger – and that there was blood found inside of the vehicle. Police are waiting to see if the blood belongs to the boy.

"They took my DNA, and now, I’m waiting to see if the blood matches," Harris Jr. said.

Police presence near Sherman and Villard, Milwaukee

Police presence near Sherman and Villard, Milwaukee

Investigators say they have no scheduled searches. Meanwhile, volunteers are combing through open areas like Washington Park. 

Harris Jr., who drove in from West Virginia, said he appreciates the community's support but just wants his son back.

"I think there’s a lot of people who know. I think it’s a lot of people who are not coming forward. They are just keeping quiet because they don’t want to communicate with the police department out here," Harris Jr. said.

"I feel absolutely terrible," said Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson. "I’m heartbroken by it."

Johnson echoed the hopes of many in the city.

"Every time I see his picture, I’m hopeful something breaks, that they’re able to find him," he said.

Anyone with any information concerning Major Harris is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

