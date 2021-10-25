Major Harris killed at, around same time as his mother: medical examiner

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed for FOX6 News on Monday, Oct. 25 that based on the condition of Major Harris' body, it is believed the 3-year-old child "was killed at or around the same time as his mother."

Mallery Meunsenberger's body was found near 37th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Oct. 14. A week later, on Oct. 21, a tip led investigators to Major's body near 35th and Rohr. Authorities say the child was shot in the head – and DNA evidence was used to positively identify the boy's body.

Major Harris

In a news conference on Friday, Carlton Harris Jr. spoke to the media and criticized the search for his son.

"Anybody who could do that to a 3-year-old little boy, this place is evil," Harris said.

Authorities launched an Amber Alert once they learned the boy was missing.

Carlton Harris Jr.

"My plea to the world, I need justice for my son, and I want justice for my son," Harris said.

Police say the main person of interest in connection with the case, Jaheem Clark, died by suicide as police closed in on him during a manhunt.

Jaheem Clark

Last week, arrests were made in connection to the homicide of Meunzenberger. On Monday, Milwaukee police said there are no updates and criminal charges have not been issued.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed for FOX6 News that Major's body was transported to a funeral home in Madison. Harris' father reportedly wants his son buried in Madison. Muensenberger's family would like for the boy to be buried with his mother in the La Crosse area.