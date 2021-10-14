Magic of Lights comes to American Family Field Nov. 24 - Jan. 2

article

FunGuys Events announced Thursday, Oct. 14 that Magic of Lights will come to American Family Field Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 2, presented by American Family Insurance. This is the first time American Family Field will play host to the holiday display of lights.

Tickets, starting at $25 per vehicle, go on sale Oct 18 at 10 a.m.

The Magic of Lights drive-through experience features dazzling-themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations as well as a holiday village featuring concessions, activities, and visits from Santa himself.

Guests will drive through the mile-plus route and enjoy over two million lights featuring brand-new displays including Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Winter Blizzard Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. New in 2021, Magic of Lights will also feature the Illuminating Mega Trees, boasting 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes. Spread throughout the parking lots surrounding American Family Field, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that can’t be missed this holiday season.

Guests will be asked to purchase tickets for an assigned date and should note that the week leading up to the holidays generally sell out quickly. American Family Field will host Magic of Lights daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/Milwaukee. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available for purchase at the gate.