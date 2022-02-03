Expand / Collapse search

Madison officer-involved shooting investigated, 'critical incident'

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Jeremy Nichols)

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison, according to a spokeswoman.

There are no fatalities involved in the shooting, sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Thursday.

Madison police say officers responded to Madison's east side about 8:20 a.m. where police say an officer was involved in what they described as a "critical incident."

Police said no officers were injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Madison police were helping the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation with a case when the incident happened, police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The incident generated a large police presence near a park-and-ride lot.

Report of shots fired near Marquette campus
article

Report of shots fired near Marquette campus

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Thursday, Feb. 3 near 22nd and Kilbourn.

Explosive device detonated in Delafield, 1 in custody
article

Explosive device detonated in Delafield, 1 in custody

One person was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Delafield after an explosive device was detonated.

Police chase, crash in Milwaukee; stolen Jeep goes airborne

A high-speed police chase ended with a crash near 76th and Villard on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday.