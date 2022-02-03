Madison officer-involved shooting investigated, 'critical incident'

article

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison, according to a spokeswoman.

There are no fatalities involved in the shooting, sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Thursday.

Madison police say officers responded to Madison's east side about 8:20 a.m. where police say an officer was involved in what they described as a "critical incident."

Police said no officers were injured.

Madison police were helping the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation with a case when the incident happened, police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The incident generated a large police presence near a park-and-ride lot.